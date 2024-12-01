Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $297.90 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.69 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

