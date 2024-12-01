BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $372,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,705,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,979,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,412,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,706,000 after acquiring an additional 138,978 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 33.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.07.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total transaction of $7,692,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,538 shares of company stock worth $12,594,017 in the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.63. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

