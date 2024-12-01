Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.12% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 14.29. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

