BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 386.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 4,228.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 321.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

