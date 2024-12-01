Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 12th

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2514 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Bankinter Trading Up 1.7 %

BKNIY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.