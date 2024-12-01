Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock Price

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SARO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

