Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,163,900 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 4,407,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
