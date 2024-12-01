Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
BSPA opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $57.45.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
