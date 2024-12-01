Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

BSPA opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $57.45.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

