Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Raised by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 194.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avantor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,791.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 351,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avantor by 189.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Avantor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

