AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354,002 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $235.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.26.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

