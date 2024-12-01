Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $12,643,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 163.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $248,385,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $291.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.93 and a 200-day moving average of $257.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.10.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

