Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Auddia Trading Down 28.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUUDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,024. Auddia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Auddia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.