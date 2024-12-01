Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Auddia Trading Down 28.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUUDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,024. Auddia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

