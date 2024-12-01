Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

