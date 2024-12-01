Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $219,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 54.3% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 9,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $609.63 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $631.70. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

