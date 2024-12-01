Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATXS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.