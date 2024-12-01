Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AC stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
