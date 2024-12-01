Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:ACFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AC stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

