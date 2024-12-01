Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AC stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.