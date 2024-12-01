ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $21.67.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
