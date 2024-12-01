Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 47.7% in November

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of ARQQ opened at $19.98 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.