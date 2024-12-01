ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 2,591 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. China Renaissance lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

