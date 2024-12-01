ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Lear comprises 1.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $51,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lear by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

NYSE LEA opened at $97.84 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

