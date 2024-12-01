ARGA Investment Management LP Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 43.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 2,236,696 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

LBTYA stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

