ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 55,903 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,142,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,650,000 after acquiring an additional 618,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,710 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,967 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,824,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,744,000 after acquiring an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,811,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.