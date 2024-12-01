Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of 908 Devices worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 452.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of MASS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

