Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.