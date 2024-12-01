AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 319,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APCX stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

