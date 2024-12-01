Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $49.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This trade represents a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

