Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Stock Up 71.6 %

Aoxing Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

