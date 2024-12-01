Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

HOUS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 398,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.31. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

