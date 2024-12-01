Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 1,002

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,002 ($12.76).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 987.40 ($12.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 864.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 786.34.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

