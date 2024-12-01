Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $31.22

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,356,740.29. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,487,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after buying an additional 386,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BOX by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after buying an additional 229,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

