Analysts Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Target Price at $11.43

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The trade was a 13.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.70. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

