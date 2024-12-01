Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$25.94

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

TSE ARE opened at C$28.78 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$11.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

