Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

ADI opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $179.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,883,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

