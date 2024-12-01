Analog Devices’ (ADI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

