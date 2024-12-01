American Capital Management Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Qualys makes up about 2.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $88,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,991,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 54.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 251.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 28.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

