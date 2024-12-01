American Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.38.

CRL opened at $199.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.48 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

