American Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,133,425 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,133,425 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Verint Systems worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Verint Systems by 572.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 282.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

