American Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 305,925 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 2.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $62,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $164,282.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,338.24. This represents a 21.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,621.56. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,727,730. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 270.93 and a beta of 1.02.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

