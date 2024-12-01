Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $57.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

