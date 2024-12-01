Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Alpha Technology Group stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Alpha Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

