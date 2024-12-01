Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.