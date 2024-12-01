Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,900 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,432. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allbirds stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIRD opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Allbirds has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $29.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 65.30% and a negative net margin of 60.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

