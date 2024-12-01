Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics makes up 47.9% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $66,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

