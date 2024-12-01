Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Kroger comprises 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 51.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

