Alerus Financial NA Sells 3,035 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $702.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $426.78 and a 52 week high of $712.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.37 and a 200-day moving average of $585.69.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

