Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,541 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $2,849,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.97. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

