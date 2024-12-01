Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $162,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

