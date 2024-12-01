Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 17.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,672.90. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,820 shares of company stock worth $21,892,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.