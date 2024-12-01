Alerus Financial NA Acquires 24,296 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.