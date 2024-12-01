Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,966,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 191.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.49 million, a P/E ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.