Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.49 million, a P/E ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $25.85.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
